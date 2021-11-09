Inter, Marotta: “We regret not having won the derby. We will not make the transfer market in January”

The CEO of Inter, Giuseppe Marotta, spoke to Radio Rai, within the transmission Radio Anch’io Sport, starting from last night’s derby and then touching on many other topics. These are his words: “I would like to underline how the derby was a beautiful spot for the world of football. It was seen in 150 countries and it was a beautiful match, played well and at a high pace. The regret remains, we tried to win but we did not succeed, also thanks to the opponents “.

The choreography of Milan has been around the world. This is the football of civilization.

“Absolutely yes, yesterday was a great example, also of aggregation”.

What does Inter have more than Milan to try to win the Scudetto?

“We are in an interlocutory phase of the championship. We have played 5 home games and 7 away games. We are waiting to reach the end of the first round to make the first balances. Milan has grown in the Pioli era, reaching the maximum level. Now they play an authoritative role in the Scudetto fight. We are reigning champions and we will honor the Scudetto we have on our chest. It will be a hard-fought championship. “

At what point are you on the new stadium front?

“My colleague Antonello takes care of the stadium, let’s go ahead, we are in contact with the Municipality and the properties are in harmony with Mayor Sala. I hope we can start as soon as possible, it is very important”.

Yesterday it seemed like a Champions League match instead of a Serie A match, in terms of rhythm and fairness. What must be changed in the regulation to ensure that the many controversies can be avoided?

“In some circumstances the regulation is a bit ambiguous and must always be revised. The speed today is no longer that of the 1960s. The regulation is made by the IFAB, composed of components of Anglo-Saxon football, without homogeneous European representation. Often the dynamics of other leagues are not known, we managers try to change things, but it is not easy “.

Insigne does not renew, are you interested spectators?

“Today we are focused on this group and on our squad made up largely of Italian champions. The team is responding to what is expected. In January I don’t think we will make any changes, we are thinking about June and investments for the future”.

Often it is not clear when the VAR should intervene. What do you think?

“It has been introduced a few years ago and I am in favor of this technology, which limits errors. Even the VAR is not enough to eradicate them all but we must continue on this path, making the most of the technology. Then it is the referee who decides autonomously. “.

What do you think of the Sampdoria crisis?

“I do not forget my past at Sampdoria, I hope he can recover well. There is plenty of time to do it.”

How do you get out of the football crisis?

“Gravina, as far as Italy is concerned, is working well but the phenomenon is European, if not global. The pandemic has had insane damage, we ask the government to think about the decrease in labor costs but then we too must change things as a company. Politics must look to taxation, we want to pay installments on contributions and taxes on labor costs. The problem is not economic but financial “.

Will the future of Inter still be with Suning?

“Definitely yes, the president and the owners have invested millions of euros and have confirmed more than once their willingness to continue. Not with other investments but with internal sustainability. It takes competence and creativity to guarantee ambitions for the fans. We do not dispense illusions “.

You have not yet won any direct matches. Because?

“This may be a small flaw, we need to improve, the details make the difference but we have put in great performances. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. With Juve we suffered a penalty to the ninetieth, with Lazio the same, then badly losing the game. game, and yesterday we had great chances that we didn’t take advantage of. “

Is the Super League dead or is she just sleeping waiting to wake up?

“It was born as a great wake-up call of a model that no longer guaranteed sustainability. This must lead to a European model that guarantees this. FIFA and UEFA must understand that calendars must be made respecting business risk. Tournaments they are very attractive and these bodies need to give more money to the clubs. “