Inter, Marotta: ‘Zamparini was a talent scout president. Has Zhang become more passionate? I am persuasive ‘| First page

Speaking to Telelombardia, the managing director of Inter, Beppe Marotta, recalled Maurizio Zamparini, his friend and in the past also his president, at the time of Venice. At the end also a joke about Zhang’s passion.

“I am sorry for his absence because I met him as a friend even before as president. I was in his business district in Vergiate and I got to know him in the early 1980s and I stimulated him to buy the Venezia. I spent 5 wonderful years with him, full of emotion and ended with the promotion. I remember him with esteem and admiration, I can describe him with three characteristics: the passion he had in leading the clubs, the determination with which he made his decisions, even exonerating the coaches, and the authority with which he also addressed the political issues of Lega, when he safeguarded the dynamics of provincial football, made up of feelings. The samples he took? He also had a hard core of the 2006 national team, Toni, Zaccardo, Barzagli, Grosso. He was a fine connoisseur, almost a talent scout “.

ON ZHANG AND THE PASSION FOR INTER – “Since I’ve been here, is Zhang more passionate too? When a manager holds a top position like mine, he must have human characteristics of great persuasion and diplomacy and I think this is the manager’s winning weapon. The rest is done by far-sighted properties and I was lucky enough to work with far-sighted properties “.