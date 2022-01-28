Inter, medical visits ok for Gosens: that’s when he will be available to Inzaghi

The official announcement arrived late yesterday afternoon: Robin Gosens is a new Inter player. The German winger leaves Atalanta and immediately arrives in Milan: an absolutely valuable reinforcement for Simone Inzaghi, who can now count on a luxury alternative on the left wing (awaiting the full recovery of the German) and, in prospect, we find an heir of Perisic ready in the house.

The best news, as the Corriere dello Sportconcerns the physical condition of the player: “The best news of the day, however, was the response from the medical examinations. Inter, in fact, wanted to check the conditions of the hamstring of Gosens’ right leg, given that, after a tear, remedied last September 29 against Young Boys and a subsequent relapse in November, they no longer set foot on the pitch. . Well, based on the investigations, the lesion is being reabsorbed in the correct way and even more quickly than expected, so much so that in about twenty days the German will be fully available to Inzaghi“.