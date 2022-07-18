Inter Miami CF wants to attract Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF wants to become a reference for American soccer and the team will not skimp on the means. The recruitment of Lionel Messi is thus openly considered.

That’s what the team’s president and chief business officer, Xavier Asensi, said in an interview with ESPN on Monday. The 35-year-old Argentinian and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is due to end in 2023.

“You cannot compare Leo Messi to any other player; it’s different, launched on air. That said, what we are looking for is to be the benchmark for football in the United States, and to do that, the important thing is the players and the spectacle that you can offer.

The manager, however, refused to confirm the arrival of the superstar, indicating that his next destination will be his choice.

“It depends on him and what he wants. We want to have the best players in the world, and I think Messi is the best in history. From there, it’s up to him to decide. We want to be the reference of football in the United States, it is one of the objectives of the organization.

In May, journalist Alex Candal, of the DIRECTV Sports channel, had argued that the contract was already finalized and that he had been able to read it. The agreement would also have provided for obtaining 35% of the shares of the team. Messi’s representatives, however, later denied the information.

In 2020, Messi had indicated that he would like to end his career in the United States during an interview with a Spanish channel. “I always dreamed of knowing the experience of living in the United States and seeing what this league is [la MLS]he had said.