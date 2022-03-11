Inter Miami from MLS confirms the reason why it will not sign Maynor Figueroa

Miami, United States.
The coach of Inter Miami, the Englishman Phil Neville, confirmed this Friday that the Honduran national team Maynor Figueroa does not appear in the team’s plans despite having completed a week of preseason for the 2022 MLS campaign.
The British coach of the franchise owned by David Beckham commented that the catracho captain, who will turn 38 in May, is not what the team is looking for, despite the central defense, it is an area where they need to strengthen and add experience.
“We’ve been looking at it this week, but unfortunately it’s not something we’re going to take. We talked to him this morning. He’s a fantastic guy, but we’re looking for something a little different. We wish him the best”, said Neville, who faced him as a player in the Premier League when Figuera was at Wigan and he was at Everton.
“I don’t know if there are many players who continue to play the ones I faced as a player. He is an amazing captain for Honduras. We were having lunch the other time and they made us guess how many games he has played with the National Team, we said 70, 80 or 90 and eventually we got to 118. He has a tremendous career with more than 20 seasons, ”added the Englishman.
Figueroa comes from playing with the Houston Dynamo, a club that decided not to renew him at the end of the season. Miami could be his fourth club in the MLS after also serving in Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.
American soccer is the only market that remains open to the Honduran veteran, who said some time ago that he had offers from the USL, the second local category, but that he would only take them as a last option.
It should be remembered that before appearing in Miami, Maynor was caught working with the Olimpia players led by Argentine Pablo Lavallén, whose doors will not be closed, according to statements by President Rafael VIlleda in January.