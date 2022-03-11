Inter Miami from MLS confirms the reason why it will not sign Maynor Figueroa

The coach of Inter Miami, the Englishman Phil Neville, confirmed this Friday that the Honduran national team Maynor Figueroa does not appear in the team’s plans despite having completed a week of preseason for the 2022 MLS campaign.

The British coach of the franchise owned by David Beckham commented that the catracho captain, who will turn 38 in May, is not what the team is looking for, despite the central defense, it is an area where they need to strengthen and add experience.

“We’ve been looking at it this week, but unfortunately it’s not something we’re going to take. We talked to him this morning. He’s a fantastic guy, but we’re looking for something a little different. We wish him the best”, said Neville, who faced him as a player in the Premier League when Figuera was at Wigan and he was at Everton.