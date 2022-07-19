Inter Miami still thinking about Messi

Inter Miami would like to recruit Lionel Messi (35) to allow the franchise to become the best known in Major League Soccer, said Xavier Asensi, general manager of David Beckham’s club.

Inter Miami still dreams of recruiting Lionel Messi (35). The general manager of American franchise business, Xavier Asensi, reiterated this objective in two interviews with Mundo Deportivo and the Spanish news agency, EFE, last weekend. He sees it as a way to become the benchmark for the American soccer championship (MLS) when the franchise owned by David Beckham has only been in existence for three years.

“The possibility of Leo Messi arriving in Miami helps a lot with all of this”

“We have three years of history, but everyone here is relatively young, reminded Asensi, former general manager of Barça, to EFE. So, within this ecosystem, the objective of the owners is that when we talk about football in the United States, what comes to mind is Inter Miami. With good management, and with a good location like Miami, which attracts money, it is possible. It is a city attractive in many respects: quality of life, fiscal and cultural.”

“The possibility of Leo Messi arriving in Miami helps a lot with all this, he adds. In addition, other very important players in the football industry also consider Miami as a place to go and play. Precisely because of everything that has been said before. A month ago we organized a match between friends of Ronaldinho and friends of Roberto Carlos. In our stadium we had Dybala, Pogba, Falcao, Arturo Vidal, Militao and Vinícius Jr . And they came because they were already here on vacation.”

He confirmed this goal in Mundo Deportivo. “Yes, with nuances, he said. Leo Messi cannot be compared to any other footballer. That said, what we are looking for is to be the benchmark for football in the United States and for that “, the important thing is the players and the show that you are able to give. To give it, you need the best players and having them is a real objective of our club. As for Leo Messi, he is there and then he there are others.”

However, he recalled that the player was master of his destiny, while he still has a year of contract, plus an option at PSG. “It depends on him and his will, recalls Asensi. We want to have the best players in the world and I think Messi is the best in history. From now on, it’s up to you. We want to be the reference of football in the USA, it is one of the objectives of the property.”

Last May, the Messi clan denied a rumor about a departure for Inter Miami in 2023. The Argentinian is often announced on the side of the Florida city where he owns real estate. But his entourage assured that he had not yet made a decision on his future and that he was fully focused on the coming season with Paris.