Inter-Milan 1-2, Giroud brace and AC Milan derby

Milan recover and beat Inter 2-1 in the derby valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A and reopen the championship race. The Nerazzurri, hosts, broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with Perisic, who scored with a precise conclusion from the heart of the Rossoneri area after a corner. Milan changes face in the second half and overturns the challenge in 3 minutes with a brace from Giroud.

The Frenchman signed the 1-1, landing on a deflected shot and bagging a slip in the 75th minute. At 78 ‘the attacker is free with a splendid heel control and left foot: Handanovic is slow and uncertain in the parade, ball in the net and 2-1 Milan. Inter are unable to change gear in the final, the Devil does not suffer despite the expulsion of Theo Hernandez in the recovery and leads the victory. The success allows the Rossoneri to climb to 52 points, a distance from the leaders Inter who must recover the match against Bologna.

THE MATCH – The first emotion of the match is a goal canceled at Inter, in the 9th minute Perisic crosses for Dumfries at the far post, the Dutchman bags from a tight angle but the linesman cancels for offside of the Croatian. Shortly after Brozovic’s tracer with the ball deflected by Kalulu, Maignan saves himself with a kidney shot. It is Inter who play the game with the Rossoneri a little in trouble. At 26 ‘Lautaro makes the bank for Barella who releases a powerful right that touches the far post of Maignan’s goal.

Shortly after Lautaro puts in the center for Dumfries, face to face with the goalkeeper the Dutchman is hypnotized by Maignan who makes another great save. Inzaghi’s 11 insists, shot on the fly by Dzeko, the ball hits Kalulu’s face. At 35 ‘Milan lights up, a blow from outside by Tonali with Handanovic flying to deflect, on the following low cross by Theo Hernandez Leao in a slip does not find the door.

Inter reaction, in the 38th minute Lautaro tries from outside, the central conclusion is deflected for a corner by the Rossoneri goalkeeper. On the resulting corner Kalulu misses the touch on the ball kicked by Calhanoglu, the ball reaches Perisic who undisturbed hits with his left on the far post. In the end of time Dzeko commits the goalkeeper again who blocks in low grip.

Change in the opening of the second half for Pioli, in Saelemaekers for Messias. AC Milan tries with Tonali, the cannon shot from afar hisses near the pole. Change for Pioli, Kessié comes out for Brahim Diaz in the 57th minute. It is Milan now pushing in search of a draw with the Nerazzurri ready to strike on the counterattack. Ball stolen by Kalulu for Brahim Diuaz serving Leao, the shot is high.

At 69 ‘on the development of a corner opportunity for Perisic oversized. Double change for Inzaghi who inserts Sanchez and Dimarco for Lautaro and Perisic, shortly after Vidal for Calhanoglu. At 75 ‘Giroud steals the ball from Alexis Sanchez, Tonali serves Brahim Diaz who catches Giroud who slips through Handanovic. 3 minutes pass and the Frenchman scores the brace. Calabrian assist for Giroud who gets rid of De Vrij with a heel and with a shot on the far post puts the Nerazzurri goalkeeper on. Krunic enters Milan for Bennacer.

Inzaghi tries to give a shock to his team, Darmian and Vecino enter for Bastoni and Brozovic. There are 5 minutes of recovery indicated by the Guide Referee. At 93 ‘punishment from the trocar with Dimarco, the ball ends up directly on the bottom. At 94 ‘red for Theo Hernandez. Nothing happens anymore, the joy of the AC Milan fans explodes in the stands and the Rossoneri players on the pitch.