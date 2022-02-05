Inter-Milan 1-2: Giroud brace, Perisic goal, Theo Hernandez sent off

After a bad first half, the Rossoneri took possession of the match in the second half with a brace from the Frenchman, who responded to Perisic’s advantage. Devil to -1 from the Nerazzurri. Hernandez expelled

Missing the 40-year-old Ibra? 35-year-old Giroud takes care of it. The brace in three minutes of the French Milanese turned like a glove a crazy derby and perhaps even the fight for the Scudetto. Inter threw themselves away after having deserved for 75 ‘, suffered their second defeat in the league (and as at the Olimpico they lost their heads in the final) and sent a worker Milan to heaven who in the second half, with the entries of Messias and Diaz , however, he played his football. Walled several times by super Maignan and deluded by Perisic – the best for detachment of his and coming out too soon -, the leaders go from a potential +10 on the cousins ​​to a thin point, even with a race to recover. A 2-1 on which Inzaghi and him will have to reflect for a long time. In the final, Hernandez was sent off for a bad foul on Dumfries.

First half – No surprises in the formations. Inzaghi is forced to send Caicedo to the stands (fatigue) and on the outside he focuses on Dumfries and Perisic, with Lautaro preferred to Sanchez to support Dzeko. Without Ibra, Rebic and with Tomori off the bench, Pioli focuses on an armored Milan. In fact, Kessie advances on the trocar, with Tonali and Bennacer in the middle. The agony of Saelemaekers is preferred to the flashes of Messias. On the left is Leao, in front of Giroud. Milan more aggressive out of the blocks, perhaps also because pushed by the South, while the North (moreover overflowing curves despite the distance) sketches a sort of strike in controversy with the company over ticket issues. With Brozo shielded, Inter struggled to come out clean and the Rossoneri also took the flanks. However, Barella and his companions only need a few minutes to shake off the stopping rust and start grinding game and kilometers. At 10 ‘the Nerazzurri would also score, with Dumfries overwhelming Theo and Maignan headed for a cross from Perisic, which was however taken offside slightly. The French goalkeeper is then attentive to a left-handed Brozo deflected, but the game struggles to take off because even the Nerazzurri midfielder and the two Rossoneri midfielders are chasing each other. With Leao and Lautaro not being triggered to urge Skriniar and Kalulu, we proceed with doors, with too much frenzy. However, while Pioli’s team fails to get close to Handanovic, Maignan thanks that Barella’s right foot comes out a little in the 26th minute and is prodigious in the 28th minute over the usual Dumfries. The first call from Milan arrives in the 35th minute with a stone from Tonali and Kessie who can’t find the moment on Handanovic’s rebound. Pioli tries to move Leao to the right, but the leaders deservedly pass right on the overturn. Lautaro from the edge forces Maignan into a corner. Calha beats the whistling, Calabria and Kalulu are lost Perisic who with a left-handed surgical platter in the 39th minute finds the corner hole. At 42 ‘Guida spares Theo a yellow for an elbow to Barella. We go to rest with Inter who can regret the minimal advantage, also because in the recovery he wastes another opportunity to double up on the counterattack.

Second half – Pioli understands that a bit of quality is needed to get back up and keeps Saelemaekers in the locker room for Messias. The show earns it, also because the teams are getting longer and now there is room for some revs, especially by Theo and Barella. Taking note that Brozo had long ago freed himself from Kessie’s leash, in the 57th minute Pioli completed the conversion of the attack from muscular to technical with Diaz for the Ivorian. Guida has the merit of letting play and not changing the meter, even if at times it really seems that he has lost the whistle. Diaz moves well between the lines and forces Brozo to work also in marking, but when Inter starts again he always gives the impression of being able to hurt and Perisic in the 69th minute goes close to scoring in photocopy, before giving way to Dimarco , while Sanchez takes over Lautaro and shortly after Vidal replaces Calha, who was also booked. Milan have the merit of believing it and in the 75th minute from nowhere Giroud places his paw on a deflected shot by Diaz. However, some doubts remain for the intervention of the Frenchman himself on Sanchez at the beginning of the action. A fiery ending is announced. And the fuse lights it up again Giroud, who in the 78th minute receives in the area from Calabria, turns beautifully also taking advantage of an indecision by De Vrij and a precarious reflex by Handanovic to complete the reversal with the left-handed. Almost incredulous at how she threw herself away in three minutes, Inter are guilty of getting nervous (right Skriniar?) And letting the minutes go by without playing. In the final far west Theo exaggerates on Dumfries and takes a direct red. But the party is all Milanese.

