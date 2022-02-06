Inter-Milan again, a year later

On February 21, 2021, Inter won the return derby 3-0 against Milan. Up until then, the two Milanese teams had been paired at the top of the Serie A standings for the first time in over a decade. With that victory – which came a month after the fourth in the Coppa Italia decided by one of Christian Eriksen’s last goals in Italy – Inter broke away by four points and began to get closer and closer to the Scudetto.

A little less than a year after that match, tonight (6 pm on Dazn) Inter and Milan will meet again in the return derby from first and second in the standings. The gap is already wider than then but the result could equally have significant effects on the championship, and also involve Napoli, tied second with Milan.

At the return of the championship after the break at the end of January, Inter are first with 53 points and one game less than Napoli and Milan, who have 49 points. In the league they have not lost a game since 16 October. Since then he has held the best performance in Serie A and only lost in the Champions League, in December against Real Madrid.

In the last month before the break he continued to win but there was also some fatigue among the players, due to the busy schedule and two games ended in extra time just a few days apart. In February, Inter will also be tested by an extremely demanding schedule: after AC Milan they will have to play 8 against Roma in the Italian Cup, 12 in Naples in the league and 16 against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. League. He has no major problems with injuries and for the derby he will have all the squad available, except Correa and the new signing Gosens.

AC Milan, on the other hand, thanks to injuries and absences due to the concomitance of the African Cup, lost ten of the points at stake in the last two months of the championship, against Udinese, Naples, Spezia and Juventus. He still hasn’t solved his injury problems. In defense Kjaer has finished the season and Tomori is not expected to play. In attack Ibrahimovic has inflammation of the Achilles tendon and Rebic is not yet available. In addition to the injuries, full-back Ballo-Touré is still involved in the Africa Cup and Franck Kessié returned to Milan just a few days ago.

Saturday night will be the 176th Milan derby in Serie A and the 230th of all competitions since 1909. In the league, Inter have the advantage in terms of comparisons, with 67 wins against Milan’s 52. He has only lost one of the last eleven derbies played in Serie A, the one in the first round of last season.

***

The Inter-Milan derby will be broadcast exclusively on Dazn, Saturday at 6pm. The post has an affiliation with Dazn and gets a small income if you decide to try the streaming service starting from the links on this page.