Inter Milan, champion of the Italian Cup after a comeback against Juventus and dream of the treble
2022-05-11
The Inter de Milan is living a dream season after winning the title of the Italy Cup.
The team led by Simone Inzaghi won 4-2 against the Juventus in it Rome Olympic Stadium, in a final that had to go into extra time.
Barella made it 1-0 Inter Just six minutes into the game, then Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic turned the score around for Juve, but Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty in the 90th minute sent the game into extra time.
Already in extra time, Ivan Perisic He was the great figure and the author of Inter Milan’s comeback thanks to his two goals. The second was a gem and the first from the penalty spot.
The Inter de Milan get your eighth Italian Cup in 14 disputed finals, it was six behind the Juventus (14), who is the most winner of this contest.
With this tremendous victory of the Inter in it Rome Olympic, where Simone Inzaghi made his name in the last two decades with Lazio, first as a player and then as a coach, the ‘Nerazzurri’ would continue their race for the national treble, after winning the Super Cup and fighting for the title of the Serie A with AC Milan.
On the contrary, the Juventus It closes a blank season for the first time in more than a decade, since the 2010-2011 season, before its long dominance in Serie A, with nine consecutive league titles, five cups and as many Super Cups.
Allegri, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to become the first coach to win five Italian Cups, beating Roberto Mancini and Sven-Goran Eriksson, who have four titles like him.
Allegri’s rich track record contrasts with that of Inzaghi, who only had the cup he won with Lazio in 2019. Now he has the second with the Inter de Milan.
The last 10 winners of the Italian Football Cup and the most successful clubs in this competition:
The last 10 winners:
2022: Inter Milan
2021: Juventus
2020: Naples
2019: Lazio
2018: Juventus
2017: Juventus
2016: Juventus
2015: Juventus
2014: Naples
2013: Lazio
The clubs with the most titles:
1. Juventus, 14 titles
2. AS Rome, 9
3. Inter Milan, 8
4. Lazio, 7
5. Fiorentina and Naples, 6
7. AC Milan and Turin, 5