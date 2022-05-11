Inter Milan, champion of the Italian Cup after a comeback against Juventus and dream of the treble

2022-05-11

The Inter de Milan is living a dream season after winning the title of the Italy Cup.

The team led by Simone Inzaghi won 4-2 against the Juventus in it Rome Olympic Stadium, in a final that had to go into extra time.

Barella made it 1-0 Inter Just six minutes into the game, then Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic turned the score around for Juve, but Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty in the 90th minute sent the game into extra time.

Already in extra time, Ivan Perisic He was the great figure and the author of Inter Milan’s comeback thanks to his two goals. The second was a gem and the first from the penalty spot.

The Inter de Milan get your eighth Italian Cup in 14 disputed finals, it was six behind the Juventus (14), who is the most winner of this contest.