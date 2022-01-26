Inter-Milan, derby also in the national team: Mancini leaves Bastoni at home with his newborn daughter and calls Romagnoli | First page

The FIGC announces that, having ascertained the unavailability of the Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, the coach Roberto Mancini has called the AC Milan player Alessio Romagnoli. The latter will join the group in the morning for the National team season in Coverciano. Bastoni is not injured, but he has requested and obtained permission to stay at home with his daughter born last week (READ HERE).

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION – The internship of the National team kicks off today in Coverciano in view of the World Cup qualifying playoffs that will be played at the end of March. The Azzurri will meet by noon and in the afternoon they will have the first of three training sessions scheduled.

Having ascertained the unavailability of Giorgio Scalvini and Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Mancini has called up Gian Marco Ferrari, Alessio Romagnoli and Caleb Okoli: for the Cremonese defender, who boasts five appearances for the Under 21 team, this is the first call to the senior national team.

Leonardo Bonucci and Lorenzo Pellegrini have also been added to the squad list: the Juventus defender and the Roma midfielder, both injured, will only take part in the tactical work to return to their respective clubs tomorrow.

THE CONVOKED:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa).

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), * Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo), Alessandro Florenzi ( Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Caleb Okoli (Cremonese), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Nicolò Fagioli (Cremonese), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), * Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Samuele Ricci (Empoli), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Sandro Tonali (Milan).

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Joao Pedro (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome).

* they will only take part in the tactical work to return to their respective clubs tomorrow

THE PROGRAM:

Wednesday 26th January

By 12 noon – Meeting at the CTF in Coverciano

1.15 pm – Remote press conference of the Ct

3.30 pm – Training (closed)

Thursday 27th January

3.30 pm – Training (closed)

Friday January 28th

10.30 am – Training (closed).