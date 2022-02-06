Inter-Milan, Handanovic disaster: “Embarrassing. 5-0 to reversed goalkeepers”

A spectacular Milan derby ended with the Rossoneri’s comeback success thanks to a brace from Giroud. Not good Handanovic overwhelmed by criticism

The Milan from an important shoulder to the championship with the success obtained in comeback against theInter in tonight’s derby. A brace from Olivier was decisive Giroudgood at overturning the inertia of a challenge that seemed to be directed towards other shores.

Samir’s performance can be reviewed Handanovic, well in the first half, but probably not very reactive and convinced on the occasion of the second goal of the French Milan striker. The Slovenian goalkeeper touches the ball without being able to forcefully direct it outside the goal.

Inter-Milan, Handanovic disaster: “5-0 to reversed goalkeepers”

A not too brilliant intervention that of Handanovic promptly taken up by fans who on social media have not given him alibis. The Inter captain was in fact heavily criticized by his supporters due to a missed save on Giroud that did not go unnoticed. A comparison with the neighbor is therefore inevitable Maignanthe author of a test to be framed, and with the next Nerazzurri goalkeeper, Andrè Onana.

Here are some of the fan posts on Twitter:

Miraculous as in these two years we have managed to win a Scudetto and still be at the top of the standings playing practically without a goalkeeper except on some very rare occasion. #Inter Milan #DerbyMilano #handanovic – The Piccio (@ danipiccio17) February 5, 2022

The serious thing about us Inter fans is that we are living hoping that these 5 months of #Handanovic pass quickly and unscathed and then see if #Onana it is actually better #Inter Milan – Marco Belotti (@ marcobelotti14) February 5, 2022

#inter #DerbyMilano with inverted goalkeepers and a fair referee the game ended 5-0 … unfortunately we have to wait for July for a goalkeeper worthy of the name #handanovic out #suning – 100 (@ DVD1003) February 5, 2022

When to question #Handanovic and recognizing that it is at an embarrassing level will no longer be taboo, it will be a good day. – Ambrosian legend (@ LeggendaAmbros1) February 5, 2022

I have always defended #Handanovic but he has to explain to me why he didn’t throw himself open-handed on the second goal. A close, low, angled shot wants to punch her. Boh. #Inter Milan – Inter Explorer 🐍 (@InterTuider) February 5, 2022

The only thing that gives me comfort tonight is to think that from next season #Handanovic he will stay warm on the bench, tonight the difference between the two goalkeepers was abysmal, indefensible.#Inter Milan – Rino (@ Rino2341) February 5, 2022