Inter-Milan, Handanovic disaster: “Embarrassing. 5-0 to reversed goalkeepers”

by

A spectacular Milan derby ended with the Rossoneri’s comeback success thanks to a brace from Giroud. Not good Handanovic overwhelmed by criticism

The Milan from an important shoulder to the championship with the success obtained in comeback against theInter in tonight’s derby. A brace from Olivier was decisive Giroudgood at overturning the inertia of a challenge that seemed to be directed towards other shores.

Inter-Milan © LaPresse

Samir’s performance can be reviewed Handanovic, well in the first half, but probably not very reactive and convinced on the occasion of the second goal of the French Milan striker. The Slovenian goalkeeper touches the ball without being able to forcefully direct it outside the goal.

Inter-Milan, Handanovic disaster: “5-0 to reversed goalkeepers”

Inter-Milan, Handanovic disaster: "5-0 to inverted goalkeepers"
Handanovic © LaPresse

A not too brilliant intervention that of Handanovic promptly taken up by fans who on social media have not given him alibis. The Inter captain was in fact heavily criticized by his supporters due to a missed save on Giroud that did not go unnoticed. A comparison with the neighbor is therefore inevitable Maignanthe author of a test to be framed, and with the next Nerazzurri goalkeeper, Andrè Onana.

Here are some of the fan posts on Twitter:

Source link

Leave a Comment