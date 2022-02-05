Inter-Milan, Ibrahimovic out for the first time: the renewal is reflected

Milan transfer market, doubts about Ibrahimovic’s renewal

The physical conditions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among other things, are becoming a topic of reflection among the Milan managers: his salary of over 7 million euros cannot be sustainable considering the current quality / price ratio. The Rossoneri cannot afford to have one of the highest paid players in the squad stay for so long and very frequently on the sidelines. Relations between the parties involved are more than excellent, but important reflections must be made: there will be talk of a possible renewal not before March, the agreement could also be triggered at much lower figuresbut it will also depend on Ibrahimovic’s desire and how much his body will still be able to give to the cause.