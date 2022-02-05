Inter-Milan, Ibrahimovic out for the first time: the renewal is reflected

A derby is always a derby, the importance of a match like this increases dramatically when there are heavy points at stake in the Scudetto key, this alone would be enough to explain how much the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will weigh in Inter-Milan this afternoon: the Swedish striker now appears to be in the final straight of his career at least at very high levelsand the many ailments of recent months are a clear sign of this.
Ibrahimovic out, Inter-Milan jumps: it’s the first time
To force him to the pits this time is the inflammation of the right Achilles tendon, Ibrahimovic tried to recover by working assiduously also in the gym, but to date it is difficult even to identify what could be the date of return to the field: bad news for him and for Milan, and also for the fantasy coaches who have staked in various capacities on his performances. Among other things, today’s derby will be the first skipped derby since wearing the Milan shirtfurther regret considering the desire to leave a mark after the two derby without scoring.
Milan transfer market, doubts about Ibrahimovic’s renewal
The physical conditions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among other things, are becoming a topic of reflection among the Milan managers: his salary of over 7 million euros cannot be sustainable considering the current quality / price ratio. The Rossoneri cannot afford to have one of the highest paid players in the squad stay for so long and very frequently on the sidelines. Relations between the parties involved are more than excellent, but important reflections must be made: there will be talk of a possible renewal not before March, the agreement could also be triggered at much lower figuresbut it will also depend on Ibrahimovic’s desire and how much his body will still be able to give to the cause.