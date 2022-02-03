Inter-Milan, Inzaghi has clear ideas: choice made in attack, on the right …

The probable formation of Inter in view of the derby against Milan, scheduled for Saturday: choice made in attack

Just under 48 hours and it will be derby time. Inter and Milan, one against the other, in a match that is giving away precious points in terms of the Scudetto. Saturday at 6 pm the Milanese derby between the men of Simone Inzaghi and those of Pioli will be staged.

The Nerazzurri coach can smile. Today, Lautaro Martinez he arrived in Milan thanks to a charter flight organized directly by the Argentine federation and trained, partly alone and partly with his teammates.

As it relates The Gazzetta dello Sport, the ‘Toro’ will team up with Dzeko, while Sanchez will sit on the bench. The Chilean had to make a stopover in Santiago de Chile, on the section between La Paz and the Lombard capital, and will train only tomorrow, on the eve, with the rest of the group.

Few doubts for Simone Inzaghi in view of the debry of the Madonnina:

“Handanovic in goal, starting trio in defense (Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni), usual midfield with Barella and Calhanoglu on the sides of Brozovic. On the left Perisic is immovable while on the right there is the only possible ballot, even if Dumfries seems clearly favorite over Darmian “.

Inzaghi studies the forward relay. Sanchez returns to Milan after the brace made against Bolivia and it can be a factor in the race in progress. Possible alternation during the challenge in place of Lautaro Martinez.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 20:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link