Inter-Milan, Pioli: “After this derby, let’s believe it even more”

The Rossoneri coach reveals the foil he had made in case of victory. And he is proud of his Milan: “The obstacles are insurmountable only for those who don’t think they can overcome them”

“I reviewed my run after the 2-1 goal and I laughed … better not to do them at a certain age, but it was too much happiness”. Stefano Pioli can only be radiant, after the victory in the derby which completely reopens the Scudetto games. And he tells his emotions to Dazn’s microphones: “My boys never give up, now we have to believe even more – he assures -. We have the points of last season and the obstacles are insurmountable only for those who don’t think they can overcome them. The derby at Inter must make us particularly happy. Now, however, it is necessary to focus on the Coppa Italia as well. “

Rossoneri reaction – Pioli then goes on to analyze the match: “In the first half we did not make the right choices. Sometimes Kessie was not served adequately, we missed too many passes and conceded a lot – these are the remarks of the Rossoneri coach -. In the second half we took the lead. dominance of the field and Diaz gave a contribution of freshness and energy. I have players who have courage, are not afraid to face duels and are generous. It was not our best moment, we were also at a disadvantage … and the first defeat of the The new year was not just due to our demerits. For a coach it is a great satisfaction to see how the team remains faithful to his concepts. “

The promise – The impression is that Milan have taken an important step from the point of view of mentality: “Players like Ibrahimovic, Giroud, Kjaer, Maignan have arrived in this team. Players who have already won and who have raised the level of experience of the team. – he explains -. Ibra and Rebic are two important players, I hope to have them available soon. In the first half we followed Leao a little and he got a bit nervous, then in the second part of the match he was much more incisive. The Brahim move “We have players with different characteristics who can occupy the same position, it is an advantage for me. It is not the quantity of the minutes that counts, Brahim hoped to play from the beginning but he put quality in the minutes in which he was used.” Finally, Pioli reveals the foil he had made in case of victory: “I love to smoke my Tuscan cigar, but now I won’t touch it for a month …”.

