Inter-Milan, relive the MOVIOLA: a goal in Dumfries canceled. Nerazzurri protests on par with Giroud. Bad foul by Hernandez on Dumfries, it’s red | First page

Inter Milan, kick-off at 18 at Giuseppe Meazza from San Siro, is the big match of the 24th matchday of Serie A, the 5th of the second round and as always Calciomercato.com offers you the LIVE slow motion of the most discussed episodes of the match.

THE DESIGNATION

Referee: Guide of Torre Annunziata.

Assistants: Carbone and Peretti, Marchetti IV man.

Var: Mazzoleni and Ranghetti.

FIRST HALF

1 ‘Immediately protests by Theo Hernandez who falls in contact with Dzeko at the edge of the penalty area. Guida does not whistle and launches the Nerazzurri counterattack stopped at the last minute by Romagnoli-

3 ‘Also Dumfries protests for a similar contact this time with Theo Hernandez defensive protagonist. No whistle again for this time from Guida who immediately makes us understand the referee meter.

10 ‘Denzel Dumfries goal canceled. The Dutch full-back heads Theo Hernandez and scores with a header, but Perisic’s starting cross comes from an off-right position on Calhanoglu’s pass.

15 ‘ Guide to talk with both Pioli and Inzaghi to try to keep the spirits of the two benches calm.

19 ‘ AC Milan protest both for Calhanoglu’s failure to yellow for a foul on Saelemaekers, and for a touch of Bastoni’s arm on Leao’s shot. The rigor is not there, however, because the arm of the Inter central is literally attached to the body and in profile, it does not actually increase its volume at all.

20 ‘ First yellow of the match for Romagnoli who knocks Dzeko out in midfield.

25 ‘ Edin Dzeko also protested, asking for a foul on the edge of the area at the time of a Bennacer’s attempted shot. Guide does not whistle.

38 ‘ All regular in Ivan Perisic’s goal. The Croatian shot from Calhanoglu’s corner, finds the far corner with the var that he controlled and judged does not activate the offside position of Lautaro Martinez.

42 ‘ High elbow of Theo Hernandez who widens the wing to take a position on Barella who then falls to the ground after the contact. The referee does not blow his whistle, the interruption of the game could have been there.

44 ‘ AC Milan protest that they wanted the yellow card for Edin Dzeko at the umpteenth foul contact on Tonali. Just don’t take out the tag.

SECOND HALF

48 ‘ Brozovic falls after a contact with Bennacer while he was thrown vertically. Guida gives the advantage, but then doesn’t blow the whistle when the Croatian loses the ball favoring Tonali’s long-range shot.

62‘Vibrant protests by Inter over Bennacer’s intervention on Barella. The Rossoneri midfielder, in a crash, only hits the Inter midfielder later, there was the foul, not the yellow.

75 ‘ Even regulating Giroud’s goal, the var checks the position of the Frenchman on Brahim Diaz’s deflected shot, but does not intervene, however, on the contact between Giroud himself and Sanchez in midfield which was considered a foul for the Nerazzurri bench.

82 ‘ Yellow in Skriniar for a foul on Theo Hernandez, and with the climate lighting up Guida draws the red for one of the collaborators of the Pioli bench.

95 ‘ Theo Hernandez stops Dumfries with a nasty foul from behind. Sacrosanct direct red.