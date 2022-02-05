Inter-Milan, the OFFICIAL formations: Lautaro-Dzeko in attack, Dumfries on the right

Here we are. The derby that everyone was waiting for is almost upon us. Inter have their destiny in their hands and, by winning, they could cut Milan out of the Scudetto fight, thus sending a very clear signal to all the high-ranking competition. No surprise from Simone Inzaghi, who sends the best formation on the field: it will be Lautaro and not Sanchez who will support Dzeko in attack. On the right, Denzel Dumfries preferred to Matteo Darmian. Here are the official formations: