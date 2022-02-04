Inter-Milan: the probable formations and where to see them on TV and streaming | A league

The 5th return day of the Serie A championship, the 24th day, restarts after the break for the national teams and the market closed with a bang with the big match of the big match, the Milan derby between Inter and Milan, which will kick off at 6 pm on Saturday 5 February 2022 at the Meazza di San Siro. First against second, city and historical rivalry, 3 points that weigh on the future and on the continuation of the championship like boulders. There is everything and more in this challenge, but above all there is a confrontation that will give the Nerazzurri of Simone Inzaghi, with the almost complete squad the possibility of cementing their first place while Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri can try to move to -1 by reopening every conversation and putting pressure on their rivals. There will be no new signing of Inter Robin Gosens, still struggling with the injury suffered with Atalanta, but there are many doubts also for Milan with Ibrahimovic towards the flat rate e Tomori recoverable only in extremis.

WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING – Inter-Milan with kick-off at 18.00 will be broadcast exclusively on the Dazn platform which will broadcast it through its portal on smart TV, but also in live streaming on smartphones and tablets via the app.

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao; Giroud.