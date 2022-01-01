Inter, Moratti without brakes on Mourinho, Ronaldo, Calciopoli and … Cantona!

Moratti on Ronaldo and the other champions of his era

“Ronaldo the Phenomenon is the greatest talent I have seen in Italy, I don’t want comparisons with other talents. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player and a man because he learns and he likes to learn everything. He is a great athlete, a fantastic body. The Phenomenon. he was a born champion, few players in the world had these skills. We have to thank God for that. The Ibrahimovic-Eto’o exchange, the deal with Barcelona, ​​makes me proud. This is because I personally consider Ibra the strongest player physically. Barcelona pushed, I talked to the president, but I didn’t want to sell him and I told him. I considered him the strongest. The Barcelona president told me I was right. We got 60 million with the sale of Zlatan, plus Eto’o and we won everything. Milito gave us the greatest satisfactions we could have. ”

Moratti on Javier Zanetti

“He was a leader with heart. In fact it was my choice, no one suggested it to us. I was sitting in front of the TV watching an Argentina U23 match. They sent me the videotape, but to see another player. But not. I didn’t even notice, because Zanetti had enchanted me. Fantastic. So I ordered to go there and buy this player. He gave us much more than we expected. “

Moratti on the regret of the market

“Cantona. Too bad I didn’t bring him, for a small mistake. For me he was the player who could immediately change the Inter of my mandate. I liked it very much. Then there were other players that I liked and that I could not buy . And others that I wanted to buy and advised me not to. But Cantona was honestly what I wanted to have. At the time I also had Paul Ince. If I had both … “.