Inter, Moratti without brakes on Mourinho, Ronaldo, Calciopoli and … Cantona!
If you say Inter you can’t help but think about Massimo Moratti, historic Nerazzurri president already at the helm of the club in the year of the treble: interesting and long interview with the microphones of the Greek portal gazzetta.gr, below are the hottest passages of his speech.
Moratti on his passion for Inter
“The love of my father, who was a fantastic man, made us fall madly in love with Inter. For me, Inter is a bit like a family, a space of joy, but also of duty, a space that is always connected to our life “.
Moratti on the many Inter coaches under his presidency
“Roy Hodgson was my best friend. Of course I had a good relationship with Mancini, whom I love very much, with Mourinho, with whom we are very friends. I will always be grateful to him and my feelings for him are always very friendly. In Rome he needs to be around. time, the city is beautiful but the square is difficult. The team has good players, but not enough “.
Moratti on Ronaldo’s Inter and Calciopoli
“Fantastic team, fantastic guys. It was an unlucky team, because they only won one Uefa Cup, but they deserved a lot more. Calciopoli was the worst moment in Italian football, maybe even in the world. Now it has been forgotten. It was a bad moment. demonstration of that mentality that existed “.
Moratti on Ronaldo and the other champions of his era
“Ronaldo the Phenomenon is the greatest talent I have seen in Italy, I don’t want comparisons with other talents. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player and a man because he learns and he likes to learn everything. He is a great athlete, a fantastic body. The Phenomenon. he was a born champion, few players in the world had these skills. We have to thank God for that. The Ibrahimovic-Eto’o exchange, the deal with Barcelona, makes me proud. This is because I personally consider Ibra the strongest player physically. Barcelona pushed, I talked to the president, but I didn’t want to sell him and I told him. I considered him the strongest. The Barcelona president told me I was right. We got 60 million with the sale of Zlatan, plus Eto’o and we won everything. Milito gave us the greatest satisfactions we could have. ”
Moratti on Javier Zanetti
“He was a leader with heart. In fact it was my choice, no one suggested it to us. I was sitting in front of the TV watching an Argentina U23 match. They sent me the videotape, but to see another player. But not. I didn’t even notice, because Zanetti had enchanted me. Fantastic. So I ordered to go there and buy this player. He gave us much more than we expected. “
Moratti on the regret of the market
“Cantona. Too bad I didn’t bring him, for a small mistake. For me he was the player who could immediately change the Inter of my mandate. I liked it very much. Then there were other players that I liked and that I could not buy . And others that I wanted to buy and advised me not to. But Cantona was honestly what I wanted to have. At the time I also had Paul Ince. If I had both … “.