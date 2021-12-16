Inter, Mundo Deportivo: “Sanchez-Barcelona? The truth. And sources of the club trust that … “

The Inter center forward could come out on loan in January and Barcelona could take advantage of this situation: the scenario

The sensational market indiscretion launched yesterday by Sport regarding a possible closing exchange between Inter and Barcelona with Alexis Sanchez and Luuk De Jong involved. The Nerazzurri club has already denied everything, as have the Catalans, who at the Mundo Deportivo tell their version of their interest in Nino Maravilla.

“Barcelona are looking for a striker in the winter transfer market and today’s priority is Ferran Torres of Manchester City – we read -. However, contacts between the two clubs continue slowly but the Blaugrana management wants to try in every way to get the ok. of the British, also thanks to the agreement already reached with the player.

He is therefore the priority, not Alexis Sanchez. The Inter center forward could go out on loan in January and Barcelona could take advantage of this situation to replace Aguero: the problem, however, is the very high salary of Nino Maravilla. Barcelona sources have confided that Alexis’s name (and not only) is on the club’s list, but it will not be investigated until the Ferran Torres operation does not go home completely “, concludes the Spanish newspaper.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 12:01)

