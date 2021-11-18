Inter, muscle strain in the flexors for Sanchez: two-week stop | News

The Chilean was hurt in the national team, as De Vrij will miss Napoli and Shakhtar Donetsk. Recovered Dzeko

The hot impressions after Chile-Ecuador had given way to a cautious optimism: for Alexis Sanchez it was hoped for a simple contracture in the right thigh but the instrumental response showed a muscle strain in the flexors. The forward, as well as Stefan De Vrij, it will stand still for about two weeks, certainly skipping the match against Napoli and the Champions League match against Shakhtar.

A stop that was not needed for Simone Inzaghi, given that the pur recovered Dzeko (as Bastoni has carried out part of the training in the group and in the individual part) he had returned from the national team with some ailments and an attacking change between Sunday and Wednesday would have greatly helped the department, in which among other things Lautaro Martinez and Correa they return after the South American trip. For the Argentines 45 ‘each against Brazil, the former Lazio took over right in place of Toro who, however, does not cause concern despite several hard interventions suffered in the match that gave the Albiceleste world pass.