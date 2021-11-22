Inter-Napoli 0-3 at the table because of Satriano: there is no possibility

In the hours following Inter-Napoli the rumor spread about a possible 0-3 at the table for the Neapolitans, due to Martin Satriano: what the regulation says.

L’Inter beat the Naples in a direct match that can turn the Nerazzurri’s championship round: Simone Inzaghi’s men have now moved to 4 points from the top, occupied by the Neapolitans together with Milan, and forcefully place their candidacy for the encore of the Scudetto won last year year. In the agitated final of the San Siro match, the Inter coach also took advantage of the fifth change at his disposal to insert fresh forces and break the rhythm of the Azzurri galvanized by Mertens’ goal: the young man entered the field in the 88th minute. Martin Satriano, 20-year-old Uruguayan striker who had already shown himself to be up to the first team in the preseason.

In the ten minutes in which he walked the pitch of the Meazza – given the substantial recovery granted by the referee Valeri – Satriano only touched 4 balls, but his name rebounded on social networks in the following hours when someone invoked the possible 0-3 at table in favor of Napoli due to the use of a disqualified player. The starting point of the reasoning is the fact that Satriano was expelled on Sunday 7 November during Inter-Roma valid for the Primavera championship, remedying 3 days of disqualification for a header, which proved nevertheless never brought against the opponent.

The day before Inter-Napoli, Satriano was therefore not included in the Sassuolo-Inter Primavera list and so Inzaghi decided to take him on the bench in the first team match, then inserting him in the final. Absolutely legitimate move, code of sports justice in hand. Article 21 paragraph 2 in fact states: “The player sanctioned with disqualification for one or more match days must serve the sanction in the official matches of the team in which he played when the infringement that determined the provision occurred.“. Where by team we mean not generically the club they belong to, but the specific category. To resolve any doubts about the dictates of the article, the FIGC itself intervened with an authentic interpretation spread three years ago, when the AC Milan player Andrea Conti he was in turn disqualified for 3 days for what happened in a match of the Primavera championship against Chievo, on his return after 432 days of hiatus due to injury.

Well in that case, the Football Association clarified with a specific statement that the player should have served the suspension with the Primavera, being eligible for the first team instead: “It is necessary to have regard to two principles, affirmed over time by the jurisprudence of this Court, that of specificity and that of effectiveness. On the basis of the first, the sanction must be served in the competition in which it is accrued; the second, on the other hand, wants to guarantee the effective application of the sanction. In light of the aforementioned principles, which must be coordinated with each other, the disqualification inflicted on Conti must be served in the “SPRING” CHAMPIONSHIP “. No doubt, therefore, on the Satriano case: the verdict of the field between Inter and Napoli has no chance of being overturned, the 3-2 for the Nerazzurri will remain forever in the almanacs.