Inter-Napoli 3-2, report cards / Insigne, votes from Pacileo. Quoque tu Spalletti: why did he stay on the pitch?

Irritating the captain, Osimhen inconclusive until the injury, Fabian Ruiz proves that the turtle does not go faster than Achille Barella

Db Milan 21/11/2021 – Serie A football championship / Inter-Napoli / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Luciano Spalletti

HOSPINA. Let’s get ready, Ilaria, for the intense debate that will be held this week with seminars and conferences entitled: “Why wasn’t there a player on that damned pole?”. Dozens of goalkeepers will be interviewed for the series who cares. I’m talking, of course, about that incredible Perisic cabeza that knocked us out in the first half. Having said that, tonight the most evident deficiency of the Azzurri on Lombard soil is reflected in poor Ospina: never knowing who to give the ball to to get the action started. An even more visible flaw when the pace is high and syncopated and more than playing it’s all a beat and beat from one side to the other. In goal, the Colombian still makes his own: he rejects on Barella at 42 ‘, saves on Lautaro at 47’ – 6

All right, Fabrizio, and to commend the fact that he remained on the pitch after that blow to the head, but the fact remains that the man on the post should have put him. It is not about making debates, but observations – 6

DI LORENZO. When Napule is chosen after Ciro’s goal, the Euroappuntato is very active and mobile up front. But in defense he borders on disaster, like that wrong and soft pass in the 42nd minute, just to give an example. Tonight the bands were, alas, the Nerazzurre – 5

Giving Giovanni marks below the pass always causes me great pain. Not only because he is a workaholic and never spares himself, but because I find him a very strong defender. Yesterday he also turned into added forward for Napoli’s best 20 minutes, he even served Mario Rui for that ball incredibly denied him by Handanovic. But that horrible mistake from which the opportunity arises for Barella is gigantic and cannot pass over in silence – 5

RRAHMANI. He and the Commander are gasping with desperation, remedying the chasms around them as best they can. But tonight picking on the two power plants seems excessive to me – 6

He played with the weight of a yellow on him and did not commit any particular nonsense. I consider it a sign of growth – 6

KOULIBALY. The speech made for his friend Amir is valid. The Commander put his leg and head on it several times. Of course, then there is the penalty arm but this is part of the accidents of football. Càpita – 6

That arm is pure instinct. I just expected Koulibaly to be able to control that too – 5.5

MARIO RUI. Marittiello is a submissive and fearful Gruyere. Darmian and the ubiquitous Barella drill him relentlessly. He too, like the Euroappuntato, shakes up after the three to two and even Handanovic miraculously achieved his header in the final. I don’t want to be fussy: the Slovenian pipelet was exceptional but it didn’t move that much. Rather, what is astounding is the rejected ball that bounces over the crossbar – 5

He was completely alone on that range: asking Mario Rui to even do it for two seems too much to me. Even if he had a partner to help him he would have suffered on Darmian and Lautaro, let alone alone. Too bad for that header, beautiful – 5

ANGUISSA. It will be the “national” fatigue, it will be the lack of conviction of collective action but tonight the Martian is also taking a break. Except when he slalomizes at 97 ‘and serves in vain that wonderful ball to the Belgian-Neapolitan – 5.5

He’s wrong a lot, he’s wrong too much, but what he did at the end of the game was splendid. A big regret – 5

FABIAN RUIZ. Unfortunately, that of Achilles faster than the turtle is only a philosophical paradox. Reality is something else, Ilaria, and the tortoise Fabian trudges painfully in the presence of the magnificent Barella, who alone outclasses the blue center tonight. He is the number one culprit of Napule unable to build from below and therefore to overcome Inter pressure. His passages are often weak but above all the way in which Correa passes in front of him is embarrassing and goes to serve the three to one to Lautaro – 4

Simply annihilated by Inter and by Inzaghi’s excellent strategy – 4.5

LOZANO. I don’t shoot the beloved El Tav: up front he did what he could and put in a couple of good balls. For me among the few to be saved – 6

For a good part of the game it was evanescent. For the rest fluctuating – 5.5

ELMAS from 74 ‘. The long-haired Macedonian moves the waters a little, but he does not act like Moses who opens them and makes his people pass triumphantly – 5.5

I want to look at the glass half full: it starts to move without all those neurotic shots that have characterized it so far. With more peace of mind and more style. I find it a step forward – 5.5

ZIELINSKI. Superlative in the action of zero to one: he recovers the ball in midfield and then catapults himself forward waiting for Insigne’s decisive assist. The goal is beautiful. Then, Piotr gives himself to the usual intermittence but it must be recognized that he is almost always lucid – 6

Piotr’s paradox: when he decides to play, his teammates decide not to take the field. A problem of coordination of intent. The recovery on Barella that leads him to the goal alone is worth the vote – 6

INSIGNE. I am reminded of the neomelodic tune that Taricone buonanima sang during the first, historic Big Brother: “Nu fugitive and na leaf int’o viento”. In fact, the Captain is hiding like a leaf in the wind. His vision for Zielinski’s goal is really beautiful but you can’t play one minute out of 75 ‘. Insigne is the icon of blue sloth at the Meazza. What must be done dear Luciano? – 3.5

Throw him out, this must be done. Not generally, for heaven’s sake, but when he’s not playing, like yesterday, yes. Nobody should be allowed to throw away such a defining evening. You cannot penalize an entire team to save the captain. The only good thing, as you say, is that decision that almost did not seem his: to avoid the useless shot around and pass the ball to Zielinski for the goal – 3

MERTENS. Ciro gives and Ciro takes away. He rekindles the game with a spectacular goal and then the stuta in the 97th minute sending that wonderful assist from Anguissa to the stars. And anger prevails over joy, even in the vote – 5.5

If that ball had entered the vote would be 9. It does not deserve the 5.5, in my opinion, just as it did not deserve such a short playing time, given the conditions of the others – 6.5

OSIMHEN. At 54 ‘he remains a victim of that war of capata that was a game within a game. Not that he had done much, up to that point – 5

Nervous, childish and irritating. You cannot fear the reactions of the center forward of the team in this way: up to the head kick I was convinced, every second, that sooner or later he would have taken a red – 4.5

PETAGNA. He’s damned and slammed and never served with a decent ball – 6

Miserably canceled by the Nerazzurri defense – 5

SHOULDER. Now a new phase of the championship begins for Napule. It was already understood with Verona, to tell the truth (by the way: with Diego’s shirt only one point in two games). The final twenty-five minutes, fifteen regular plus ten recovery minutes, are the only little flame of tonight. Other lights, tonight at San Siro, have not been seen, unfortunately. In hindsight, it could be said that a three-man midfield without Fabian and with more substance would have been preferable – 5

In reality, Fabian was still missing, Fabrizio, even though he was there. How Insigne missed. The only question today is: why didn’t Spalletti replace the captain? It is not a question of treason, but of reading the game. A talent that Spalletti certainly does not lack, this is what transforms the error into a big stain, at least this time – 4.5

REFEREE VALERI. I have to change my mind. I feared him not a little, given his past with us, but tonight he did not do anything wrong or almost – 6.5