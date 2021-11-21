Inter-Napoli 3-2, the Nerazzurri hold back Spalletti’s possible escape. Lautaro closes the game – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

Napoli took the lead with Zielinski, then Calhanoglu on a penalty, Perisic with the head and Lautaro sign the overtaking. Mertens reopens the game, Spalletti’s team dangerous in the final, but Handanovic is there

Inter crashes Napoli in comeback, wins the first direct clash of the Inzaghi era, completely reopens the league games. Napoli starts well, but like a match it goes out quickly except waking up at the very end. Spalletti’s team leads the dance for a quarter of an hour, he deludes himself with Zielinski’s goal, then she was overwhelmed: Calhanoglu equalized from a penalty, Perisic scored with a header and Lautaro closed the score in the second half using the masterful counterattack of Tucu Correa. All perfect.

Until Mertens, who entered for Insigne, suddenly reopens the games. Inter thus risks wasting everything. Handanovic, not particularly brilliant up to that moment, keeps her standing on Mario Rui’s header in the first minute of recovery. And then Mertens wasted the 3-3, only in the area, in the 97th minute. San Siro holds its breath for eight minutes. Then celebrate with a liberating scream.

Spalletti imagined the return to San Siro different. Instead, like Milan on Saturday in Florence, they lose the first match but not the top of the table together with the Rossoneri. Now for the Italian champions they are chasing just four points. And Atalanta, fourth, at 7. All reopened.

At the beginning Napoli plays more, trying to embellish the dribble with the quality of its interpreters. Inter keep the center of gravity low and rely on restarts. The Spallettians start better and take the lead with Zielinski, who steals the ball from Barella and with a right to go out transforms Insigne’s assist into a goal. Handanovic does not shine for readiness. Inter did not lose heart and overturned them before the interval: the rigor of the draw, transformed coldly by Calhanoglu, awarded with the Var after referee Valeri had not seen Koulibaly’s wide arm on Barella’s volley. The overtaking, before the interval, comes thanks to Perisic’s consummate center-forward, which Ospina deflects when the ball has now passed the goal line: goal line technology confirms and San Siro goes crazy.

To complicate Napoli’s run-up, Osimhen’s injury, who in a clash with Skriniar remedies a blow to the head and gives way to Petagna after less than ten minutes. The Nigerian with a head injury is brought to Niguarda for investigation. the night of the Italian champions who close all gates and strike on the counterattack. He runs across the field and widens for Lautaro, who thus breaks his fifty-day fast with an impregnable diagonal. over? Never with Napoli. Mertens reopens it with another goal from outside the box after that of Zielinski and then the Azzurri twice touch the sensational 3-3. Inter wins with merit but the drop in the final means that something is still not working.