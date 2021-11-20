Inter-Napoli, away from Neapolitans. Prohibition of sale to residents of Campania

Away banned for Napoli fans on Sunday at Mezza. The Committee of Analysis for the Safety of Sporting Events has recognized “the real danger of violent actions by the extreme fringes of the ultras supporters” on the occasion of the match between Inter and Napoli, “suggesting to the Prefect, as a preventive measure, to adopt the prescription of the prohibition of the sale of coupons to residents in the Campania Region. Therefore, the need and urgency to adopt the necessary measures aimed at ensuring the protection of order and public safety on the occasion of the aforementioned sporting competition or, at least, minimizing the risk occasions connected to the event, the Prefect of Milan, Renato Saccone, in compliance with the observations of the aforementioned Committee, with a decree adopted today, ordered the ban on the sale of coupons to residents of the Campania Region, even if in possession of a ‘SSC Napoli’ loyalty card, without prejudice to ‘Internazionale FC’ fidelity card holders, with cancellation and reimbursement of any already issued “.