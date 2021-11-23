Inter-Napoli, defeat for the Nerazzurri? The regulation is clear!

It spread after the Nerazzurri’s victory against Naples the possibility of a defeat for theInter. Let’s be clear.

What the regulation says

Word got around, following the entry into the field of Martin Satriano, of a possible defeat at the table for theInter. Why this rumor?

Martin Satriano he was banned for three days with the Nerazzurri Primavera on 7 November during Inter-Roma. Despite this, he played in yesterday’s match at San Siro.

Why is it not possible for the Nerazzurri to lose at the table? Because, as stated in the sports justice code: “The player sanctioned with disqualification for one or more match days must serve the sanction in the official matches of the team in which he played when the infringement that determined the provision occurred.“.

Here the team is not intended as a club, but more as a category in which that episode took place. There are no more doubts, therefore: Inter-Napoli will remain with the result of 3 to 2 in favor of the Nerazzurri.

Similarly the same thing happened to Andrea Conti at the time of Milan. There, too, the Football Association made it clear that the player should serve the penalty in the category Spring.




