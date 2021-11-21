Probable lineups Inter Napoli – It’s the eve of the big match of A league, among the Nerazzurri of Simone Inzaghi and the men of Luciano Spalletti. It is not decisive, said the Neapolitan coach, but we play one slice important of Scudetto: because the SSC Napoli, if he wins, he would jump to more than 10 on the Inter fans. Taking a sizable lead over the team’s Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Napoli formations, the probabilities of Spalletti and Inzaghi

So, here are the probable formations of the Meazza Scudetto challenge in San Siro, Inter-Napoli. Let’s start with the heavy absences of the two teams.

HERE INTER – They recover Sticks And Dzeko, but it will be missing de Vrij in defense. So Frog will complete the department with Skriniar And Sticks. In attack, the Bosnian striker he will team up with grits his teeth Lautaro Martinez. In the median, Vidal is ready to take over but the owners will play Brozovic with Stretcher And Calhanoglu. On the bands, Inzaghi relies on the experts Darmian And Perisic.

HERE NAPLES – The last to return from the national teams are Ospina And Lozano. But Spalletti he will call them to overtime, playing starters in Milan. In defense all confirmed with Rrahmani alongside Koulibaly with Rui And By Lorenzo on the bands. Not summoned yet Kostas Manolas, instead. While in midfield space for fans with Anguissa, Fabian And Zielinski and in attack the trident Lozano-Osimhen-Insigne. Few doubts, the only ballot sees Elmas undermine your own Lozano but everything suggests that the Mexican starts from the first minute. Out finally, as is well known, Politano And Demme for the positivity to Covid-19 e Ounas due to injury.

These are the probable formations:

Probable formation Inter : Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko.

: Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko. Probable formation SSC Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Fabian, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Insigne.