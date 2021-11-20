Inter-Napoli, Luciano Spalletti’s press conference

Spalletti on Politano’s positivity to Coronavirus

“That something could happen at the last moment is part of the difficulties of the season. Perhaps you have forgotten that in the first two league games we played with three midfielders because Demme got hurt, as did Zielinski after 20 ‘with Venezia. Also you didn’t have Anguissa. You played with three midfielders of numbers and you played with those there. Do you leave the doubt before playing that the absence of a player makes us lose the game or makes us try below level? incorrect reasoning “.

Spalletti on the importance of Inter-Napoli

“It will be very important for both of us, but never definitive. There are strong teams in the league and temporary difficulties that can come from all sides. Inzaghi is right to say that it is important but not decisive. There are many matches and there will be many difficulties , for everyone”.

Spalletti on Zielinski, Elmas and Lozano

“On the right he can play Zielinski, he can play Elmas, he can play Lozano. The latter is fine, he traveled yesterday for hours and hours but he is very eager. I spoke to him this morning. He is smiling because he is a very positive boy, very sweet to a point of view of professional contact. It is normal that he has ambitions for growth, as everyone must have. Then I hope that at the end of the season he will also receive the interest of clubs that he considers more important than Napoli, why not: it would mean which has become the protagonist of the achievement of some of our objectives “.