Inter-Napoli, once for one: but only Inzaghi celebrates, who reopens the championship | First page

Fiorentina for the others, Inter for themselves: in less than 24 hours they slowed down the lead couple’s race and shortened the Serie A standings. For the first time they lost Napoli (it hadn’t happened since last April), just as the day before had happened to Milan at Franchi. Inter are now just 4 points behind the championship lead and Atalanta, at -7, can dream. At San Siro it was a beautiful match in terms of rhythm, intensity, emotions, from the Premier League rather than from Italian football. Inter won their first direct match by a whisker, deserving the three points in the first half, but not in the second when Napoli solved many of their problems and pushed the Nerazzurri further and further back. The finish was incredible, first Mario Rui (Handanovic’s deflection and ball on the crossbar) and then Mertens (from two steps) had the opportunity to equalize it. After Fiorentina-Milan on Saturday, also Inter-Napoli was a game played with a thousand and for this reason also with many mistakes, which made it even more electrifying.

A TIME FROM INTER – Inter’s first 45 minutes reached remarkable levels that seemed almost perfect. Almost because there was also Napoli’s goal, born from a Barella error, but even before Zielinski’s goal, Inzaghi’s team had put the game on the plan decided by the coach: rhythm, speed, aggression . Napoli was surprised by the vehemence of the Nerazzurri who snatched possession (56 per cent at 45 ‘) from the team that had the highest average in the league in that specialty. Spalletti’s idea of ​​marking Brozovic (one of his creations as a director) as a man with Zielinski was of little use, Inter moved compact and harmonious while Napoli went ahead in tears. Like that of the goal: ball recovered by Zielinski on Barella’s wrong touch, then fast circulation from Osimhen, to Insigne to Zielinski, shot from the edge and ball under the crossbar. Note, in that action, the nice movement of Osimhen who, once he gave up the ball, cut to the left, taking Skriniar with him and opening the corridor for Zielinski.

PENALTY … ITALIAN – Collected the goal after 17 ‘, Inter resumed pushing and attacking especially on the right where Darmian was unstoppable for Mario Rui. Inzaghi’s team went up all together, on the outside, in the middle with Barella and Calhanoglu and also with Bastoni. The action that led to the 1-1 penalty was all Italian: Bastoni himself started to talk on the left and, almost on the sly (in Naples they would say “tome tome”), slipped behind Di Lorenzo where Perisic delivered the ball to him, a cross from the young defender that Di Lorenzo, in recovery, he was unable to control, Darmian at the far post put the ball back in the middle by exploiting the position error of Mario Rui who had tightened in the center and left space on the outside of the Nerazzurri, Barella’s right-footed struck Koulibaly with his wide arm to reject the throw. Valeri, a few steps away, decided that it was not a penalty, Inzaghi got angry and took the yellow while the Roman referee went to the monitor to realize, on a signal from Aureliano, that Koulibaly’s touch was in fact a penalty. On the spot, after the mistake in the derby, Lautaro did not appear but Calhanoglu, a sharp blow from the Turkish and a draw.

THE REBOUND – Inter have raised the pace even more by increasing the difficulty of Napoli’s defense that a couple of times got rid of the pressure of the Nerazzurri and with Osimhen had a couple of good chances. In the end of the first half the Inter attack became more insistent and on a corner kick, beaten by Calhanoglu, Perisic came out on the near post behind Anguissa and headed into the net: there was no Neapolitan lurking on the post and Ospina dismissed when the ball had already crossed the white line. Napoli lacked the contribution of Lozano, never involved in the maneuver, but in that first half his main problem was in controlling the game: Unlike usual, Fabian Ruiz and Anguissa were unable to take over the team. This discomfort will eventually lead to the worst statistic of his championship such as shots taken (17), how shots on target suffered (7) and how shots taken (only 9, of which 6 in the second half). Moreover, the Azzurri arrived at the interval with two heavy yellows, those of the central defense couple, Koulibaly-Rrahmani.

RACE CLOSED – At the beginning of the second half the scene changed, everything that was not right in the first 45 was put back in place. Lozano also began to play and his dribbling on Perisic with a subsequent cross-shot became a serious danger thwarted by Skriniar. After 10 ‘a bad plane crash Skriniar-Osimhen forced the Nigerian to leave the field with a swollen eye, Spalletti put Petagna who never recorded. After another 5 minutes, Inter hit again, this time on the counterattack. Ball rejected by Barella and hooked by Correa in the bezel of his own penalty area, the Argentine left with the ball glued to his foot towards the Napoli area, Fabian Ruiz chased him in vain, Lautaro Martinez widened to the right while Mario Rui, making a mistake as in the same way he was wrong in the penalty action, narrowed to the center instead of following the Argentine striker who received a perfect ball from his compatriot after 65 meters of progression, terrible diagonal at the far post and three to one. For Lautaro, a release after 336 ‘of abstinence. Three goals scored by Napoli in 60 minutes, as many as he had conceded in the first 10 matches of the championship.

EXCHANGES PRO-NAPLES – Inzaghi removed Correa and Calhanoglu to put Dzeko and Vidal, then in Dimarco and Gagliardini for Barella and Lautaro, with Perisic becoming second striker behind Dzeko and Dimarco left winger. Inter came out revolutionized and lost precious references, but those changes were inevitable due to the tiredness of the South Americans returning from the national teams and in the Champions League perspective. Instead, Napoli improved with the substitutions of Spalletti, one above all Mertens in place of Insigne. The Belgian himself, stealing the ball from Dzeko together with Anguissa, put it at the corner of the posts with a spectacular conclusion. Goal number 103 in the league, Mertens overtook Vojak (102) in the league table of all-time Neapolitan top scorers in Serie A and is now in command. Inter got scared and withdrew close to their own area. Napoli had two sensational opportunities to equalize, the first with a sure-fire header by Mario Rui (himself impregnable in this final) deflected by Handanovic with his fingertips on the crossbar, the second with Mertens who in full recovery put the ball out.

Inter 3-2 Napoli

Markers: 17 ‘Zielinski (N), 25’ Calhanoglu rig., 44 ‘Perisic (from 43’ st Satriano), 16 ‘st Lautaro, 33’ st Mertens

Assist: 17 ‘Insigne (N), 44’ Calhanoglu (I), 16 ‘st Correa (I)

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella (from 25 ‘st Dimarco), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (from 17’ st Vidal), Perisic; Correa (from 17 ‘st Dzeko), Lautaro (from 25’ st Gagliardini).

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrhamani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa; Lozano (from 30 ‘st Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne (from 30’ st Mertens); Osimhen (from 10 ‘st Petagna).

Ammonites: Osimhen (N), Koulibaly (N), Rrhamani, Calhanoglu (I), Vidal (I), Dzeko (I)

Expelled:

Referee: Paolo Valeri (of the Section of Rome 2)

VAR & AVAR: Aureliano, Longo