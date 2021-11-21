Inter-Napoli, probable formations. Spalletti throws Lozano. Four absent for the Neapolitans

Inter-Napoli it will be the big match of the 13th day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. It will be the match number 151 between the two teams in Serie A. It is the 76th match against the Nerazzurri. This is the balance of the previous matches at San Siro: 49 Inter wins, 17 draws, 9 Napoli wins. Between the Nerazzurri ranks out de Vrij and Sanchez, for both a muscle strain. Bastoni is recovering well and should start with Ranocchia and Skriniar. For the rest, training made with Handanovic between the posts, in midfield Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu and Perisic, with Martinez in attack to try to break free after a hazy period. Dzeko remains in doubt, ready Correa.

Among the Neapolitan ranks Luciano Spalletti will have to do without four players: Manolas, Demme, Politano and Ounas. Napoli recovers the suspended Koulibaly. In the 4-2-3-1 there will always be Ospina between the posts with a defense made up of Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Mario Rui. In the middle Fabiàn and Anguissa, on the right – given the positivity of Politano’s Covid – favored Lozano on the right (some hope for Elmas to undermine the Mexican), with Insigne on the left and Zielinski in the center. The offensive terminal will be Osimhen.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, A. Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, L. Martinez. Coach: Inzaghi.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly; Mario Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Lozano (Elmas), Osimhen, Insigne. Coach: Spalletti.

Directs Mr. Valeri of Rome

Live text, interviews, comments, report cards and videos on AreaNapoli.it.