Inter-Napoli, so Inzaghi’s “first time” in a big match has reopened the championship

He thundered so much that he won. On the fifth attempt, theInter by Simone Inzaghi she did it: she managed to win a game that counts. So far, i big match they had always been the great unfinished of the Nerazzurri, so much so that they began to doubt their ability to defend the title. The 3-2 at San Siro against Naples he may not have cleared all doubts, but at least he has lifted the curse. And has reopened the championship.

Result in hand, it could be said that this was Inter’s best game since Inzaghi arrived in Milan. But in reality it is not true: Inter-Napoli was the usual great match of Inter, for better or for worse. Exactly as already seen against Atalanta And Juventus, Milan, Lazio and let’s get into the real Madrid in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri played flashes of excellent football, dominating their opponents for an hour, remembering why they are Italian champions and probably superior to any other team in A league. Just like in all the previous ones, however, they got lost at the most beautiful: they showed tactical and character limits, unable to close the game and defend the score; Inzaghi missed a couple of changes, the players got scared, turning the last twenty minutes into a Calvary. The only real difference was that this time Inter had managed to achieve a little more. And that he was lucky.

It is the demonstration that sooner or later the wheel had to turn, and in fact it has turned. For everyone. Not only for Inter, who had a credit for how some games ended wrong, in particular the draw with Juve and the defeat with Lazio. Also for Napoli and Milan, because after all it was a first time as well for Spalletti And Pegs, albeit in the negative: the first defeat of the season for two teams that until now had practically only won, even beyond their merits of this amazing start to the season. While there was no particular demerit in this abrupt stop: certainly not for the Rossoneri, who among a thousand absences made yet another excellent match at Florence, punished only by some individual topics. And what about Napoli, who came out of San Siro with their heads held high, but without Osimhen, victim of a serious injury which can really affect the Azzurri’s season.

In short, this day does not reduce Milan and Naples too much (if not precisely for the knockout of the Nigerian striker). Inter on their own are superior (and we already knew that), but they no longer have that “Killer instinct” that With you he had managed to pass on to his group and who left with the former technician; Inzaghi’s team will have to win him back, and maybe they will start to do it right from this victory, after all even Conte’s Inter was only unlocked by beating Juve after a long series of big fenced matches. So almost nothing has changed in the balance of the championship, yet everything has changed. The Ranking: the escape is interrupted, in front there are three teams in four points and the others behind are approaching, even Juventus at -11 seems less distant. There racing championship is reopened.

