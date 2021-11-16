Sports

“Inter-Napoli, the latest on the conditions of Bastoni, Dzeko and de Vrij”

Gazzetta, D'Angelo at CN24: Inter v Napoli, the latest on the conditions of Bastoni, Dzeko and de Vrij

Vincenzo D’Angelo, journalist of the Gazzetta dello Sport, spoke live to our microphones during ‘Napoli 24 Live Football‘broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest news on Napoli. Here is what is highlighted by CN24:

“Sticks? There is room to evaluate his condition in view of the match against Napoli, for De Vrij and Dzeko between today and tomorrow they will be in the hands of the medical staff for the ritual exams: they will try to understand if they can recover, it was known that Dzeko will not was in perfect condition and Bosnia released him early. De Vrij, on the other hand, creates a bit of apprehension, Inter has shown that they do not have the defensive spares of the same level as the other roles: marking Osimhen without the owners could create apprehension, let’s wait for the exams.

Inter-Napoli? For everyone the idea is that it is not a definitive match, but for Inter it is worth a lot and not winning would be a real problem. A draw would keep Napoli away, winning would give confidence and awareness to an Inter that lacks victory against a big player like Napoli “

