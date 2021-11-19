Inter-Napoli, the latest rumors about the probabilities. For Inzaghi just a doubt

Dzeko from the first minute or not? Player of InterHe’s not ninety minutes old and comes from a muscle injury. They could play as starters Correa And Lautaro. And the Bosnian could start from the beginning in the Champions League against Shakhtar. Reflections that the coach will also do tomorrow when the finishing training will be scheduled. He will listen to the feeling of the attacker. It is the only doubt of the formation. In defense, without de Vrij, there should be Frog. Darmian And Perisic ahead of other teammates. Even today the Nerazzurri striker trained for the whole session with the group.