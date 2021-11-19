Sports

Inter-Napoli, the latest rumors about the probabilities. For Inzaghi just a doubt

The Inter coach recovered Dzeko who trained for the entire session with the rest of the group even today

Dzeko from the first minute or not? Player of InterHe’s not ninety minutes old and comes from a muscle injury. They could play as starters Correa And Lautaro. And the Bosnian could start from the beginning in the Champions League against Shakhtar. Reflections that the coach will also do tomorrow when the finishing training will be scheduled. He will listen to the feeling of the attacker. It is the only doubt of the formation. In defense, without de Vrij, there should be Frog. Darmian And Perisic ahead of other teammates. Even today the Nerazzurri striker trained for the whole session with the group.

This is the starting lineup of Inzaghi:

Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Correa, Lautaro.

Napoli, with Lozano landing only tonight in the city, the last to make himself available to Spalletti, will opt for the trident Politano-Osimhen-Insigne. The former Interista will therefore be on the right. This is the formation that the coach could send on the field:

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Ruiz, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne.

