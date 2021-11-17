Inter-Napoli, total emergency for Inzaghi: two new injuries

Inter are preparing for the big match with Napoli, but the training problems for Simone Inzaghi increase: still injuries forward

After the national break, Simone Inzaghi is preparing to re-embrace all its players (or almost) to prepare the fundamental challenge against the Naples. L’Inter he must recover seven points in the standings from the Azzurri and from Milan and cannot fail the appointment.

The Inter coach, however, will be grappling with several training problems. De Vrij will certainly be out, to understand what the conditions will be Sticks And Dzeko. And now, further negative news arrives regarding the attack: for the first line, against the Azzurri on Sunday at 6 pm, a real emergency is configured.

Inter, Inzaghi trembles for the conditions of Lautaro and Sanchez: the point

First of all, Alexis’ injury Sanchez, left battered in the night in the challenge between the Chile and theEcuador. An evening to forget for the ‘Roja’, defeated in front of their audience by 2-0, with the expulsion of the other Inter player in the first minutes Vidal and with the forced replacement of the attacker shortly before the end of the first half.

Sanchez left the field with a problem to be clarified between the thigh and the knee. Once ice was immediately applied to the affected areas, the actual diagnosis is now awaited. But also Lautaro Martinez it is not in the best condition. Touched hard twice in the first half of Argentina-Brazil (finished 0-0, a result that qualifies the Albiceleste to the World Cup 2022), was replaced at the interval by Staircases. His condition will also have to be evaluated.