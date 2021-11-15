Inter-Napoli, without De Vrij choice already made: “Unless there are surprises, it will be up to …”

Certainly not the best news is De Vrij’s knockout close to two challenges, with Napoli and Shakthar, decisive for the Nerazzurri season

The week leading up to the very important match between Inter and Napoli has begun, which can already determine a lot for this championship. However, the Nerazzurri will probably have to face a very important defection: that of Stefan De Vrij, who will carry out tests today to understand the extent of his injury.

And what will Inzaghi’s choices be without the Dutchman? Thus Tuttosport: “Without De Vrij, Inzaghi will have two options to play: the most natural leads to Ranocchia, always positive in recent seasons when he was called into question, but certainly not the fastest central to counter Osimhen. For characteristics he would be more suitable. Skriniar (with D’Ambrosio on the right), the fastest in the open field among Inzaghi’s defenders, but the Slovakian has always been used as an “arm”, never as a central pivot.

So, unless there are sensational surprise moves, it will be up to Ranocchia, with Inzaghi who will perhaps ask the team to slightly lower the center of gravity. Certainly not the best news is De Vrij’s knockout close to two challenges, with Napoli and Shakthar, decisive for the Nerazzurri season.

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 09:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link