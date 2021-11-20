Inter-Napoli, yesterday Inzaghi tried Lautaro-Correa: “But there is this feeling”

A very delicate match that can decide the fate of a season. Tomorrow Inter at the Meazza hosts Napoli in a real play-off for the Scudetto. That’s why Simone Inzaghi, as stated in Corriere dello Sport, is evaluating the best choices to put the Azzurri in difficulty: “Yesterday Inzaghi tested the pair Lautaro-Correa . It will only be understood between today and tomorrow’s finishing, however, if the Argentine tandem can really be the choice for the match against Napoli. The feeling, in fact, is that Dzeko continues to have an advantage . And it could “retreat” only if it gave sufficient guarantees of resistance to the double commitment.

Yes, because the match against Shakthar next Wednesday is just as important as the one with the Neapolitans, or even higher considering that with a win Inter would essentially qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Moreover, for Correa – he has always lost against 6 against Napoli – and Lautaro, yesterday’s one, was the first real training session after his return to South America: therefore, it is logical that Inzaghi wanted to verify them in a more meaningful way. The good news, however, is that everyone is fine, both the “Toro”, who quickly got rid of the bruising that caused him to come out at half-time in the match against Brazil, and Dzeko himself who has recovered definitively. ”