Inter, new attacks on Bastoni: “Always the same story”

Alexander Sticks will not participate in the internship of the National by Roberto Mancini. The defender ofInter is unavailable, the AC Milan player Alessio has been called up in his place Romagnoli, but the news certainly did not please the Rossoneri fans.

Bastoni leaves the retreat as in November

On the social networks, in fact, many have remembered that the Nerazzurri central left the retirement of the national team last November, before the match with the team.northern Ireland: called up by Mancini, he returned home with an injury, only to recover in time for the match following the break against Napoli.

This time after the break Inter will face the Milan in the derby: for the Rossoneri fans Bastoni would have enjoyed a privilege by skipping the commitment to the national team to rest and present himself in the best possible way to the San Siro match.

The controversy on social media

“The good Bastoni plays all the matches for Inter both in the league and in the cup, he goes to the national team stage, takes the attendance fee and after a day he goes home due to muscle fatigue. Very well ”, Marco writes controversially on Twitter. But his comment is not the only one. “Guess who will be back available and highly titled in the derby ?! That’s right, always him! Sticks! ”, Adds Gaia.

“Oh what a case …. just during the stopover! ”, Max’s comment.“ Unavailable… but only until February 4th ”, Mario jokes. “Unavailable until the day before the derby, sure” according to BlockGino. Andrea is also conspiratorial: “he hasn’t missed a match with Inter for I don’t know how long and by chance he is unavailable with the national team … if you think badly, you can do it quickly”.

But on social media there are also those who hypothesize, like Mario, that the player has had a permit linked to the birth of his daughter Azure“Is there a remote possibility that he pretended to be able to be with his newborn daughter?”

