Inter: new takings with the Super Cup, but that’s not enough. Green light to refinancing, the budget remains bad | Market

Another title, another potential collection. Inter victorious yesterday on the San Siro field in the Super Cup against Juventus, she smiles twice, both from a sporting and a financial point of view because other economic bonuses should arrive from contracts signed with sponsors including that of the Chinese parent company. President Steven Zhang he has been in Italy for a few days now and will not leave before the end of the month because in his agenda, in addition to the renewals of Brozovic and the entire management, there is also a fundamental step for the sporting and economic management of the club for the immediate future: the refinancing of the two bonds maturing at the end of the season for 375 million euros.

GREEN LIGHT TO THE NEW BOND – The advisors chosen by the property are the investment banks Goldman Sachs and Rothschild who are working to open a new bond of 425 million

and with a five-year duration. Not an important figure for the ordinary management of the club, given that a large part of this amount will be destined to repay the old debts for about 375 million euros, but that it should go through with ease given that it will once again be issued by Inter Media and Communication and not FC Internazionale Spa. The media company, in fact, is a profitable company since sponsorship contracts and revenues from TV rights converge within it. In fact, it reports the Corriere dello Sport, Inter will be called on annually (if the figures are confirmed) to obtain (also through shareholder capital increases which, however, today seem unlikely given the difficulties of Suning) about 30 million a year. NON-PERFORMING BUDGET – The 2021/22 budget should return to lower debt figures compared to last season when, on 30 June 2021, a red da was registered 245 million record for Serie A. In that balance sheet, reports a recent report by KPMG, Inter also recorded a small growth in commercial revenues, but the negative figure was inevitably linked both to the growth in costs for the squad, and to the lack of revenues from the stadium and from sponsors for the Covid pandemic. Only Bayern Munich among the reigning champions clubs managed to keep a positive balance, albeit slightly. THEn this season, stadium revenues will be up compared to 0 in the previous year, but having not obtained the 100% reopening and, now, even the reduction to just 5000 seats, the 2021/22 budget will also remain in distress (but will be helped by Lukaku and Hakimi’s capital gains to drop significantly from -245) regardless of the approval of the bond refinancing.