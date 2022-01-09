Inter, news from the USA? “Zhang denies it, but some important realities would be …”

The president of Inter has finally returned to Italy Steven Zhang. The number one of Inter will in fact be able to watch live the two matches against Lazio and Juventus and touch the excellent work of Simone Inzaghi in recent months. But Zhang will have to resolve even more important issues: “The president was yesterday in Appiano Gentile in retreat, he loaded the team in view of the closest commitments and started the work that awaits him in the next few days, with particular attention to the corporate aspect. .