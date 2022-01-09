Inter, news from the USA? “Zhang denies it, but some important realities would be …”
Fundamental decisions are expected on the double bond of 400 million euros which is expected to be refinanced by the end of the first quarter of 2022
The president of Inter has finally returned to Italy Steven Zhang. The number one of Inter will in fact be able to watch live the two matches against Lazio and Juventus and touch the excellent work of Simone Inzaghi in recent months. But Zhang will have to resolve even more important issues: “The president was yesterday in Appiano Gentile in retreat, he loaded the team in view of the closest commitments and started the work that awaits him in the next few days, with particular attention to the corporate aspect. .
Fundamental decisions are expected on the € 400 million double bond which is expected to be refinanced by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Even if the denials flock, it cannot be excluded that important news may arrive from the United States, where Zhang was recently. Some important economic realities are studying the possibility of buying the club, a hypothesis that the Nerazzurri president has always rejected“.
January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 09:30)
