Sports

Inter, news from the USA? “Zhang denies it, but some important realities would be …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Fundamental decisions are expected on the double bond of 400 million euros which is expected to be refinanced by the end of the first quarter of 2022

The president of Inter has finally returned to Italy Steven Zhang. The number one of Inter will in fact be able to watch live the two matches against Lazio and Juventus and touch the excellent work of Simone Inzaghi in recent months. But Zhang will have to resolve even more important issues: “The president was yesterday in Appiano Gentile in retreat, he loaded the team in view of the closest commitments and started the work that awaits him in the next few days, with particular attention to the corporate aspect. .

Fundamental decisions are expected on the € 400 million double bond which is expected to be refinanced by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Even if the denials flock, it cannot be excluded that important news may arrive from the United States, where Zhang was recently. Some important economic realities are studying the possibility of buying the club, a hypothesis that the Nerazzurri president has always rejected“.

January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 09:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

what changes in the cars of 2022. The possibilities of Ferrari

1 week ago

“Dybala available, Arthur not summoned”

4 weeks ago

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic to participate in Australian Open thanks to coronavirus vaccine exemption

5 days ago

Napoli’s working class wins at San Siro thanks to a coach who rejects the culture of alibis

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button