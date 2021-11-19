Inter, no problem for Bastoni. With Napoli Ranocchia on pole, but there is an alternative

“All returned, but not all in time for yesterday’s training in Appiano. Sanchez and Vidal in fact returned to Milan in the evening, while the other South Americans had a light session of unloading. Inzaghi re-embraced Bastoni (in addition to Dzeko). There seems to be no doubt about the use of the defender from the first minute, also because in that department there is already a heavy absence like that of De Vrij. Umbrian central would allow Inzaghi not to upset the department by touching too many positions. The alternative, the only one, is linked to moving Bastoni to the central area with Dimarco on the center-left. The doubt is still standing, but Ranocchia is to be consider favored. Few ballots in the other departments: Perisic and Darmian have conquered the two bands, in the middle Calhanoglu will be the traveling companion of Barella and Brozovic. And from a Champions point of view the turnover will be very limited: at least eight elevenths will play both games “, La Gazzetta dello Sport explains.