Inter, not just Brozovic: “There is another renewal that will be closed quickly”

Lautaro and Barella were the first to link their future to the Nerazzurri colors, but the renewal campaign at Inter has just begun

Inter are taking advantage of this break in the national teams to plan the future of their staff. Expiring in June 2022, there are Brozovic (the club is working to find an agreement) Handanovic, Perisic, Vecino, Kolarov and Ranocchia: but, according to Corriere dello Sport, there is another extension that will soon be signed.

We read: “The various Dimarco, De Vrij and Skriniar cannot be neglected, all bound in 2023 and all to be fixed in time. Given that, especially the last two, they are already in the crosshairs of several clubs, in particular the Premier, ready to take advantage of every glimmer. However, by listening to the most recent drafts, the case that will be dealt with and closed more quickly is that of the Milanese left-handed.

Returning to base after the last loan to Verona, Dimarco has earned space and consideration from Inzaghi. In fact, he is the 12th owner and Inter intend to recognize his growth with a substantial adjustment of the salary and, obviously, an extension of the contract (2026?) “.

