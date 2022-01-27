Inter, not only Dybala: Scamacca, green light

MILAN – Talking about a free motorway is certainly premature, given that we are only at 27 January but it is clear that the choice of Juventus to immediately close the shot Vlahovicremove the bianconeri from the future contest for Gianluca Scamacca. And the center forward of the Sassuoloit is not a mystery, it is the number one goal of Inter to reinforce the attack of Simone Inzaghi next summer.

Another Dzeko The Nerazzurri club, which in this session is completing the attacking department with a bridge solution, the Ecuadorian Felipe Caicedohas clear in mind the tweaks that will be made to the squad next season and a forward is on the list of Marotta And Help. L’Inter will have to assess the physical condition of Dzeko who will turn 36 on 17 March. The idea is to look for an alter ego of the Bosnian, a first tip who then becomes his heir. (…) Scamacca was also in the sights of Juventus but the move Vlahovic excludes the bianconeri and the relations between Marotta and Carnivals they can’t help but throw Inter on pole, so much so that a few days ago the Nerazzurri himself winked at his friend: “I want to congratulate Carnevali for his excellent management and for the development of talents. Frattesi (goal for the midfield) and Scamacca? It is normal that there is attention on these guys from top clubs such as Inter“.

Argentine movements Scamacca is therefore Inter's first goal but Marotta, as has emerged in recent weeks, observes the situation of Paulo Dybala in Turin. The Argentine is about to expire, the renewal of the contract remains a delicate issue, nothing can be excluded a priori, especially if suitors knock on the Nerazzurri door again with the spring. Lautaro Martinez: the "Taurus" could become someone's target. He has just renewed but in front of 80-90 million, Inter could sit and listen.