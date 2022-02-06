Inter, now Inzaghi has a mission. “Calhanoglu? In defense of Simone there is to say … “

Reattach the thread from where it broke, that is, at minute 30 ‘of the second half of a derby largely dominated until then and then lost in three minutes

“Reattach the thread from where it broke, that is, in the 30th minute of the second half of a derby largely dominated up to then and then lost in three minutes of bewilderment”. He thus opens Repubblica’s focus on the moment of Inter, who lost yesterday in the derby against Milan. There is no time in Appiano to lick one’s wounds, as Repubblica explains: “This is the mission of Simone Inzaghiwho will have to be good at transforming the defeat at San Siro with Milan into energy and motivation for his team.

If the substitutions of Perisic and Lautaro as we have seen were inevitable, the main criticisms of the coach come for the decision to remove Calhanoglu and replace him with Vidal. In defense of Inzaghi it must be said that the Turkish player was warned and nervous, his former AC Milan teammates certainly did not treat him with gloves, and the coach feared he could be sent off.

As for Vidal, who in other matches had entered from the bench concentrated and on the ball, he certainly disappointed in the derby. Brozovic and Dumfries were replaced when things were done. And one wonders: is there enough to put a coach on the dock who, without being able to count on Lukaku and Hakimi, is first in the league table, qualified with one round early in the Champions League and is in race in the Italian Cup? “, concludes the newspaper.

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 14:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link