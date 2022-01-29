Inter, OFFICIAL: Caicedo is taken. ‘I’m excited. Inzaghi did everything to have me ‘| First page

All done, Felipe Caicedo is a new Inter player, he comes on loan from Genoa. This is the statement from the Nerazzurri website: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement with Genoa for the transfer of the footballer Felipe Salvador Caicedo Corozo. The Ecuadorian striker joins the Nerazzurri on loan until 30 June 2022“The former Lazio player will wear the number 88 shirt.

The new signing of Inter Felipe Caicedo made his first statements to the club’s official channels: “I am very excited, really. I want to do well and first of all I thank mister Inzaghi who did everything he could to have me here. I can’t wait to start training, I want to make myself available. I am proud to represent my country, I am the first Ecuadorian in the history of Inter. I hope to do well and to continue doing well “.

On the relationship with Inzaghi: “I worked with him for 4 years and I find him here. It was very important, he immediately convinced me. Thank him, I can’t wait to start working on his orders. I also talked to Correa and he made me understand everything. He was my partner for three years at Lazio and I’m happy to see him again. “

On the Caicedo area: “I work to do that job there, then if the goal arrives a little before the 90th, even better.”