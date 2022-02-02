Inter on Bremer, Sky: “What changes after the renewal, there is a pact with Turin”

This morning the news of Bremer’s contract renewal with Turin. Here’s what changes now for Inter towards the summer

This morning came the official announcement: Gleison Bremer he renewed his contract with Turin until 2024. From 2023 to 2024, deadline postponed by one year for the defender. Relevant news in key Inter, given that the Brazilian is the first choice of the management to reinforce the backward department towards the summer. Bremer likes it and a lot, the Nerazzurri are ready to attack in June.

Like this Sky Sports clarified the post-renewal situation: “Gleison Bremer signed with Torino for another year until 2024. A contract extension that greatly changes market scenarios. Not the future of the Brazilian defender, who will change teams in the summer and will be one of the most coveted players on the transfer market. But the bargaining power in the hands of the Bull changeswhich now knows it can get a significant amount from its sale, greater than it would have been with the contract expiring in 2023.

On Bremer, in addition to the declared interest of Milan and Inter, there are also several Premier League clubs to which Bayern Munich seems to have joined in the last few hours. There is a sort of pact with the grenade (as happened in the past with Darmian, Zappacosta and Glik), a parole agreement for a sale that would finance a large part of the Torino transfer market next season (only for the redemptions of Brekalo, Pjaca, Praet, Mandragora, Ricci and Pellegri provides for an outlay of more than 60 million euros) “.

February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 19:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link