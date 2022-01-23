Inter on Caicedo and a left-handed winger: the names on the notebook

The summit will be staged shortly, probably tomorrow: there is not too much time to waste. Inzaghi himself said: “On the market we had an appointment with the club and the president at the end of the match against Venezia. We will have a meeting soon, we will have to evaluate everything well. We expect a tour de force, we had an injury. I have the president and the club here, we will try to do it in the best possible way “.

THE SLOPES

The final traces to follow will be decided, which will probably be two: in recent times the need to add a tip has emerged given the defeat of Correa, but the relaunch in the role of vice-Perisic will still be attempted. The second is a technical necessity that the coach has been expressing for weeks now: Kostic is an uphill track, because Eintracht is not a club that has economic difficulties and therefore does not open to loans. Bensebaini of Borussia Moenchengladbach remains a name to follow: the ds Ausilio is scanning Europe, Angelino of Leipzig and Castagne of Leicester, former Atalanta, have also been proposed to Inter, but the loan operation is not feasible for both. Sensi will probably be left to go towards Sampdoria, while the Nerazzurri will remain – unless there are surprises, first of all Lazio – Vecino, who entered the field well with Venice. Yesterday’s game, however, reiterated the need to have another striker in the squad. It will not be an investment operation, so to speak. Caicedo is the first name on the list: even yesterday he initially remained on the bench, despite the change of coach at Genoa, entering the field only in the final. There is also a hypothesis that leads to the termination of the contract with the rossoblù club, a step that would greatly facilitate the deal. The attacker is waiting for Inzaghi, who would be happy to welcome him back. The ball now passes to Zhang.