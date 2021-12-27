Inter, Onana arrives and Handanovic can leave: talks with Lazio | First page

In January, Inter will write down the agreement with Onana and then it will be time to think about the Handanovic issue as well, goalkeeper since 2012 and captain since 2019. The situation regarding the Slovenian is far from clear, the parties will start talking about it in a few months and in viale delle Liberazione they intend to understand first if the former Udinese could be inclined to accept a role as a reserve player. Then it would also remain to address the issue of engagement, but only in the second place.

OFFERED TO LAZIO – In short, the possibility that in the end Handanovic may also leave Inter after ten years is concrete. In support of this thesis there is also a very important indiscretion, reached the editorial staff of Calciomercato.com, which further highlights Handanovic’s doubts regarding his stay in the Nerazzurri. In the last few hours, in fact, his agent, Fali Ramadani, speaking with Lazio about the possible transfer of Kalinic to the Biancoceleste, tested the ground asking Tare what he thought of a possible arrival of Handanovic in the capital.

PENDING – The Albanian sports director has not closed the doors, but for now he has limited himself to buying time and the reason is simple to explain: at Lazio there is already an experienced goalkeeper like Reina, who will turn 40 in August. If the Biancocelesti qualify for Europe, the Spanish goalkeeper’s contract will be renewed for another year. and in that case there would be no room for another goalkeeper over the years. Otherwise, however, everything could reopen and Lazio could become a concrete track for Handanovic. For now we are only in the polls, but Ramadani’s move clearly suggests that in the wishes of his client there is still a desire to play as a starter, if not at Inter, elsewhere.