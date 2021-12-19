Inter-Perisic, complicated renewal: asked for a three-year 6 million, the reply

The contract of the Croatian winger expires on 30 June 2022: you leave to work to find an agreement, but there is distance

Leader, decisive element, constantly among the best in the field: Ivan Perisic is once more confirming himself as one of the key elements of Inter who travels quickly at the top of the standings. But his contractual situation is making noise: expiring on 30 June 2022, the Croatian has not yet found an agreement for the extension, and the distance between request and offer remains important. So he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport: “There is a huge elephant in Perisic’s room. The tick of the expiry of his contract is heard with increasing precision: June 2022, exactly like that of the other Croatian in the squad. For Brozovic the discussions on the renewal are in a much more advanced state: it is difficult, however, to find the right fit before Christmas: also in this case you need to arm yourself with patience. For the left winger, however, the works are much further behind“.

“The confidence to keep him is not, however, lost at Inter, on the contrary the parties will meet several times in the new year to find a solution. But in the last meeting, the gap between supply and demand was very large. First of all, what divides is the duration of the contract: Ivan, who is in perfect physical efficiency and runs more than those who are ten years younger, demands a three-year period, while the Nerazzurri club is currently thinking about a duration of two. And then the money, the sore point: on the one hand Perisic would like to grow and add a million salary to the 5 he already earns, on the other hand the club has to recalibrate the expenses and can go up to 4 with a deadline of 2024“.

“Nothing that cannot be solved, also because the general context has definitely changed around Ivan. At the beginning of the season, the Croatian had decided to move on a free transfer to the Bundesliga, the league he is most attached to. But, given Inter’s new centrality, Perisic is no longer as sure as he was a few months ago. It will not be easy, in fact, for the Croatian staff to find offers with a salary adequate to his requests“.

December 19, 2021

