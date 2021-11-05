Inter, Perisic deserves the renewal. Vidal’s paradox. Sanchez? A great team …

The Croatian has an expiring contract, the one seen in this first part of the season deserves to be renewed

Marotta and Ausilio have started the renewal operation. Operation started with Lautaro and which today saw another important piece affixed with the renewal of Nicolò Barella. The midfielder, next captain and column of the team, has renewed until 2026. Now the attention will be directed to the thorniest one and that concerns Marcelo Brozovic. To date, the distance between supply and demand is wide, but this does not mean that in the end we cannot reach a happy conclusion that would make Inzaghi and the fans happy. The Croatian’s role in the team is too important and finding a replacement, considering a budget that we imagine is tight, is quite difficult.

That is why it becomes essential to find an agreement with the player’s agent. Speaking of Croatians and renewal, too Ivan Perisic has a contract expiring in 2022. Up to now, the winger has been one of the key factors of Inzaghi’s Inter. Now master of his role, Perisic has distinguished himself for self-denial and spirit of sacrifice. At 33, the question the fan asks himself is whether or not it is right to renew his contract. Seeing the Perisic of this first part of the season, the answer can only be affirmative. Surely all the necessary assessments will be made, the best solution would be the renewal of one year with an option for the second at lower figures. Perisic currently receives 5 million euros per season.

FROM CROATIANS TO CHILEANS – Arturo Vidal represents the perfect paradox. At the request of Antonio Conte, the midfielder struggled with the Lecce coach. The injuries did not allow the Chilean to express himself at his best last season and in the summer his departure seemed a foregone conclusion. With Inzaghi on the bench, however, Vidal was able to question himself and take advantage of the minutes that the coach allowed him. In this first part of the season the fans were able to admire flashes of the real Vidal. Having recovered him mentally and physically is one of the great merits of the coach.

The other great merit is having made Alexis Sanchez smile. The attacker, after the outburst on social media, has undergone a sort of metamorphosis. When called upon, he has always stood out for his commitment. He will no longer be a great goalscorer, but this Sanchez can make the difference with his technique, especially in matches where the opponent allows few spaces. In terms of the January market, there was a lot of talk about Raspadori as a possible replacement for Sanchez in the event of an early farewell. The Sassuolo striker is an interesting young man with a great future, but replacing someone like the Chilean who has charisma, personality and experience is not easy. And let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a team with big ambitions.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 19:02)

