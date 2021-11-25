Inter-Perisic, Marotta has the move ready: “And there is a confession that has never been confirmed”

Great credit for last night’s Inter win goes to Ivan Perisic , author of an absolutely extraordinary game. The Croatian winger, who continues to grow physically and mentally, is expiring next June: what is Inter’s position on the matter? Repubblica explains: “Before the Champions League match that led to qualification for the second round, Beppe Marotta reassured the fans about the renewals in sight, but for Ivan the practice seems more complex than for Marcelo.

According to rumors, never confirmed by his entourage, he would have communicated to the Nerazzurri club the desire to say goodbye in June. And it is no secret that the vice world champion in Russia 2018 has found himself very well in the Bundesliga over the years. But it is likely that Inter’s transfer men will make an effort to try to keep him, after the excellent performances with Napoli and Shakhtar. But in general considering its performance over the past year and a half“.